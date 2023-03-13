UrduPoint.com

Sarai Naurang, Lakki Marwat Wins Inter-District Kabaddi C'ship

Muhammad Rameez Published March 13, 2023

Sarai Naurang, Lakki Marwat wins Inter-District Kabaddi C'ship

BANNU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) ::Sarai Naurang, Lakki Marwat has won the Inter-District Kabaddi Championship, after handing a shocking defeat to host Bannu in the sensational final.

Hundreds and thousands of spectators had turned up at the special Kabaddi ground developed by ex-MPA Malik Riaz, a local political figure and a promoter of the Kabaddi game in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Khan Durrani, Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Sajid Hussain Tori, Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on sports and Youth Affairs Dr Riaz Anwar distributed prizes among the players.

Whereas, Director General Sports Khalid Khan, former MPA Malik Riaz, Deputy Director Operations Jamshed Baloch, Regional Sports Officer Shafqatullah, RSO Kashif Farhan, DSO Adil Shah, among other important personalities were also present.

Like every year, this year with the support of Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, under the auspices of the Provincial Kabaddi Association, former MPA Malik Riaz, organised the Ziyat Akram Durrani Memorial Inter-District Kabaddi Tournament in Mandan Park, Bannu.

The final was played between Sarai Naurang and Bannu teams. Despite having a 13.20 lead in the first half, the Bannu team was completely unsuccessful in the second half, mostly dominated by Sarai Naurang. At the crucial stage, the injury of the senior players led to the defeat to Bannu and so Sarai Naurang won the final by 37-31.

At the end of the tournament, the chief guest distributed the prizes among the players. On the occasion, Dr Riaz Anwar and Director General Sports Khalid Khan addressed the ceremony. They highlighted the aim and objective to promote the traditional sport, Kabaddi, in a befitting manner besides other steps for the promotion and development of other games.

The government, they said, was working for the development of Kabaddi. They also appreciated ex-MPA Malik Riaz Khan for his role in promoting Kabaddi as a traditional sport in the province, particularly in Bannu by holding tournaments over the years.

