UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sarri Sacked After Juventus's Champions League Exit

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

Sarri sacked after Juventus's Champions League exit

Milan, Aug 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Juventus sacked coach Maurizio Sarri on Saturday after the Italian club's Champions League last 16 exit to Lyon.

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's double in a 2-1 home win on Friday, Juve fell 2-2 on aggregate to the French club, ending their quest for a title they last won in 1996.

"Maurizio Sarri has been relieved of his post as coach of the first team," the nine-time reigning Serie A champions said in a statement.

Sarri, 61, replaced Massimiliano Allegri last season, after leading Chelsea to success in the Europa League.

"The club would like to thank the coach for having written a new page in Juventus' history with the victory of the ninth-consecutive championship, the culmination of a personal journey that led him to climb all the divisions of Italian football," the team.

Despite leading Juve to a ninth straight Scudetto, his first as a coach, Sarri paid for the club's failure on the European stage.

Juve also lost in two finals this season, the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup.

Related Topics

Football Lyon Post All Chelsea Coach Juventus

Recent Stories

UAE reunites Yemeni Jewish family after 15 years o ..

30 minutes ago

UAE aid plane carrying 40 tonnes of relief materia ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches mobile cli ..

2 hours ago

Preparations independence Day on full swing in Der ..

6 minutes ago

Sindh Cabinet members visit rain-affected areas : ..

6 minutes ago

People throng Galiyat as tourism reopens in KP

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.