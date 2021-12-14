UrduPoint.com

SBP Conducts Trials Of Punjab Boxing Teams

Muhammad Rameez 25 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 05:20 PM

SBP conducts trials of Punjab boxing teams

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :The trials of Punjab's U-17 boys, U-16 Girls boxing teams were held at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall here on Tuesday.

More than 60 boys and girls from all nine divisions of the province took part in the trials.

Meanwhile Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan said after the trials, Punjab teams will participate in Inter-Provincial Under-17 Boys, U-16 Girls Boxing Tournament scheduled to be staged in Karachi on Dec 22 to 23.

He said that the basic purpose of back-to-back Inter-Provincial sports competitions is to provide sufficient opportunities to young talented players of different games to demonstrate their game skills and nurture their potential.

Javed Chohan urged Punjab's boxing players to exhibit their true fighting spirit in the mega event in which top boxing teams of the country will participate.

He said Sports board Punjab is utilizing all resources to promote sports culture in all parts of the province.

"We are also going to organise Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games in South Punjab from Dec 21 to 31. Country's top players from different games will participate in the grand event of Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games scheduled to be organized in DG Khan and Taunsa Shareef".

He said: "Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games will provide a suitable platform to talented players of far flung areas to express their sports skills. South Punjab was literally ignored in the past when it comes to promotion of sports. Young talented male and female players of South Punjab should take part in Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games with full devotion and preparation".

Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan further said that the competitions of volleyball, hockey, shooting volleyball and Dangal will be organized in DG Khan and Taunsa from Dec 21 to 31.

Related Topics

Karachi Hockey Sports Punjab Young Male Event All From Top Boxing

Recent Stories

14,538 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

14,538 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

5 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Parliament OKs Bill Allowing Foreign Tro ..

Ukrainian Parliament OKs Bill Allowing Foreign Troops Partake in Drills in Ukrai ..

2 minutes ago
 51 new corona cases reported in Punjab

51 new corona cases reported in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Barcelona's Aguero poised to retire with heart con ..

Barcelona's Aguero poised to retire with heart condition

2 minutes ago
 Armed groups clash in south Libya

Armed groups clash in south Libya

4 minutes ago
 PTI Mayor candidate asks people to reject mafias, ..

PTI Mayor candidate asks people to reject mafias, hereditary politics

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.