Semifinals of Lahore Open Polo on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Both the semifinals of the Coca-Cola Lahore Open Polo Championship 2022 will be played tomorrow, Friday here at the Lahore Polo Club.

According to President Lahore Polo Club Omer Sadiq, total 12 teams have featured in this prestigious polo tournament of this polo season. After playing challenging and exciting polo in the league matches, the top teams have made it to the semifinals. He also thanked title sponsors Coca-Cola and co-sponsors Century Ventures.

The first semifinal will be played between Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel and Salam Polo at 2:00 pm.

One of the semifinalist teams, Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel team consists of Osman Aziz Anwar, Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, Omar Asjad Malhi and Nicolas Antinori while another semifinalist team, Salam Polo, comprises Hamza Ali Hakeem, Hashim Kamal Agha, Raja Arslan Najeeb and Nicolas Ruiz Guinazu.

The second semifinal will be competed between FG/Din Polo and Diamond Paints at 3:00 pm. FG/Din Polo team includes Mian Abbas Mukhtar, Shaikh Muhammad Raffay, Shah Shamyl Alam and Tomas Marin Moreni while Diamond Paints team has Mir Shoaib Ahmed, Hamza Ejaz, Lt Col Omer Minhas (R) and Ahmed Ali Tiwana.