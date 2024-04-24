'Serious Talent' Fraser-McGurk Bonds With Warner To Light Up IPL
Muhammad Rameez Published April 24, 2024 | 10:30 AM
New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Jake Fraser-McGurk went unsold at auction but the young Australian was snapped up by Delhi Capitals as an injury replacement and has become one of the stories of the current IPL.
The fearless 22-year-old batsman still has plenty to learn though and told AFP he is soaking up every bit of information he can from David Warner, his idol and now a team-mate in the Indian capital.
"Having him here and knowing him quite well, we have got a nice connection, got a beautiful friendship," Fraser-McGurk said of the 37-year-old opener, one of Australia's finest-ever batsmen.
Delhi head coach and Australia great Ricky Ponting this week described Fraser-McGurk as "a serious talent", and there are flashes of the young Warner with his attacking approach and ease at which he hits sixes.
Last year Fraser-McGurk shattered AB de Villiers' record for the fastest century in List A (50-over) matches, taking just 29 balls for South Australia.
None of the 10 IPL teams came in for him at December's player auction so he joined Delhi as an injury replacement for South African paceman Lungi Ngidi -- and has not looked back.
Fraser-McGurk's 35-ball 55 on his debut brought instant fame in India, even if Australian cricket has long known about his potential.
"I met Davey a while back in the BBL," said Fraser-McGurk, referring to the Big Bash League, Australia's domestic Twenty20 tournament.
"Then ran some drinks for the Australian one-day team a couple of years back and then played with him in Dubai."
Fraser-McGurk cannot talk highly enough of Warner.
"When the talk is about the game, then you understand how much experience he has and what he's done," he said.
"He has time for everyone, he is very unselfish and does what his team needs."
