Shadab Khan ruled out of New Zealand tour

The sources say that the all-rounder has been ruled out because of foot injury.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2023) Pakistan's all-rounder, Shadab Khan was ruled out of the upcoming New Zealand tour due to a foot injury, with an estimated recovery time of four weeks, said the sources on Monday.

The injury occurred during a National T20 match against Sialkot at the UBL sports Complex in Karachi on December 3.

A video circulating online depicted Shadab Khan being carried off the field on a stretcher.

The incident raised concerns, with the Pakistan cricket board (PCB) expressing dissatisfaction over the choice to carry the injured player on a fellow cricketer's shoulder instead of using a stretcher when all necessary medical facilities were available.

The PCB Rawalpindi team management also questioned why such an incident occurred when the stadium had all the required facilities.

Following the injury, Shadab Khan, who was leading the Rawalpindi team in T20, was absent, and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz assumed leadership.

The New Zealand tour is scheduled for January 2024, featuring a series of 5 T20 matches.

The first match is slated to take place in Auckland on January 12.