Shafiq elected PFRA President, PFF gears up for elections

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The election wheels of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) have been set in motion with the initiation of the election process, coinciding with the election of new office-bearers for the Pakistan Football Referee Association (PFRA) on Monday.

Muhammad Shafiq was elected unopposed PFRA President while Waheed Murad was elected Senior Vice President, Imtiaz Ali Shah Vice President, and Saeed Khan Secretary General of the PFRA (all unopposed).

The other elected office-bearers include Arfan Aslam as Treasurer, Arsalan Sharif as Assistant Secretary and three members Muhammad Ashraf, Qaiser Ali and Muhammad Arsalan Sharif, said a press release.

Shafiq expressed joy at the return of football in Pakistan and the historic qualification for the second round of the FIFA World Cup. He also noted the promising progress in the PFF elections, expressing optimism that the effective management by the Normalisation Committee will continue guiding the federation.

Waheed Murad, Senior Vice President, said that the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) is supervising the PFRA elections, ensuring everyone has an equal right to vote. "For the first time, I along with my community cast a vote that never happened before, and I also hoped that the PFF would continue to conduct future elections with the same transparency.”

Saeed Khan, newly-elected PFRA General Secretary, said that they'll strive to excel in the Referee Community, continuing the positive efforts from the past. Highlighting the significance of refereeing in football, he expressed their commitment to elevating it to the next level as their duty. “We want to appreciate the PFF NC for initiating and organizing such a mega event that could not have been possible without their support,” he said.