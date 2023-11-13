Open Menu

Shafiq Elected PFRA President, PFF Gears Up For Elections

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 13, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Shafiq elected PFRA President, PFF gears up for elections

The election wheels of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) have been set in motion with the initiation of the election process, coinciding with the election of new office-bearers for the Pakistan Football Referee Association (PFRA) on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The election wheels of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) have been set in motion with the initiation of the election process, coinciding with the election of new office-bearers for the Pakistan Football Referee Association (PFRA) on Monday.

Muhammad Shafiq was elected unopposed PFRA President while Waheed Murad was elected Senior Vice President, Imtiaz Ali Shah Vice President, and Saeed Khan Secretary General of the PFRA (all unopposed).

The other elected office-bearers include Arfan Aslam as Treasurer, Arsalan Sharif as Assistant Secretary and three members Muhammad Ashraf, Qaiser Ali and Muhammad Arsalan Sharif, said a press release.

Shafiq expressed joy at the return of football in Pakistan and the historic qualification for the second round of the FIFA World Cup. He also noted the promising progress in the PFF elections, expressing optimism that the effective management by the Normalisation Committee will continue guiding the federation.

Waheed Murad, Senior Vice President, said that the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) is supervising the PFRA elections, ensuring everyone has an equal right to vote. "For the first time, I along with my community cast a vote that never happened before, and I also hoped that the PFF would continue to conduct future elections with the same transparency.”

Saeed Khan, newly-elected PFRA General Secretary, said that they'll strive to excel in the Referee Community, continuing the positive efforts from the past. Highlighting the significance of refereeing in football, he expressed their commitment to elevating it to the next level as their duty. “We want to appreciate the PFF NC for initiating and organizing such a mega event that could not have been possible without their support,” he said.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Football World Vote FIFA Progress Same Waheed Murad Imtiaz Ali Event All From

Recent Stories

Joint Arab Islamic Summit’s resolution calls upo ..

Joint Arab Islamic Summit’s resolution calls upon UNSC to condemn destruction ..

2 minutes ago
 PAF's JF-17 Thunder Block 3 fighter jet, Super Mus ..

PAF's JF-17 Thunder Block 3 fighter jet, Super Mushshak aircraft participate in ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab govt announces various category student sch ..

Punjab govt announces various category student scholarships

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar direc ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directs formulation of inclusive, c ..

2 minutes ago
 Proposals for setting up burn unit at RCH underway ..

Proposals for setting up burn unit at RCH underway; Commissioner

3 minutes ago
 KP govt vows support for Journalists, Journalism D ..

KP govt vows support for Journalists, Journalism Development: Secretary

6 minutes ago
Commissioner orders price magistrates to speed up ..

Commissioner orders price magistrates to speed up markers’ visits for price ch ..

7 minutes ago
 CM unveils master plan for streamlined one-window ..

CM unveils master plan for streamlined one-window business operations

8 minutes ago
 OIC states' envoys in EU call for immediate ceasef ..

OIC states' envoys in EU call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza; hold Israel accou ..

14 minutes ago
 Patrons 47th Aibak Polo Cup rolls into action tomo ..

Patrons 47th Aibak Polo Cup rolls into action tomorrow

8 minutes ago
 SRSO to organize 14th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibit ..

SRSO to organize 14th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition from Nov 1 in Karachi's Oc ..

8 minutes ago
 Peshawar, Fata, Karachi Whites, Multan in Pakistan ..

Peshawar, Fata, Karachi Whites, Multan in Pakistan Cup semis

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports