Shah Sawar, Hamza to clash in U16 Memorial Tennis Open final

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :In the first Haji Malik Umar Khattab Khalil Memorial Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Junior Tennis Championship held at the Synthetic Tennis Courts of the Peshawar sports Complex both Shah Sawar Khan and Hamza Rehmat took a berth into the Under-16 age group final.

Yaqub Ahmed was the chief guest on this occasion, Zaheeruddin, Assistant Directorate of Tragedy and Accounts Office, Provincial Tennis Association Secretary General Umar Ayaz Khalil, coaches Zakirullah, Roman Gul, Inam Gul, Wakeel Khan, Janan Khan, Farman Khan, Shaharyar Khan and Nouman were also present.

The Tennis Championship under the auspices of the Provincial Tennis Association, Shah Sawar Khan defeated Uzair Khan by 6-2, 6-0 in the U-16 semi-final while in the second semi-final, Hamza Rehmat defeated Ryan Khalil 6-2 and 6-3 and qualified for the final.

In the first quarter-final in the U13 category, Arsalan defeated Zain Roman by 6-2 and 6-2 while Muhammad Shayan Afridi defeated Ahmed Khan by 6-2 and 6-1, Junaid defeated Zohaib Amjad 6-2, and 6-3.