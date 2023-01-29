UrduPoint.com

Shah Sawar Wins Umar Khatab Khalil Memorial Tennis U16 Title

Muhammad Rameez Published January 29, 2023 | 08:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Shah Sawar Khan clinched the trophy of the Malik Umar Khatab Khalil Memorial Tennis U16 Cup played here at Synthetic Courts of the Peshawar sports Complex on Sunday.

Executive Fast Track Communication Ashraf Khan distributed prizes among the players. He was accompanied by Dr. Yaqoob Ahmed, Chief Financial Officer of the Finance Department, Provincial Tennis Association Chairman Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tahir, Senior Vice President Prof. Dr. Farhat Abbas, Provincial Tennis Association Secretary General Umar Ayaz Khalil, Coaches Zakirullah, Ruman Gul, Inam Gul, Wakeel Khan, Janan, Farman, Farhan and other important personalities were present.

The Haji Malik Umar Khattab Khalil Memorial Tennis Tournament U16 title won by Shah Sawar Khan after defeating Hamza Rahmat by 6-2, and 6-3 while in the U13 final, M Shayan Afridi won the trophy by defeating Junaid Khan 6-3 and 6-3.

Finally, the chief guest distributed the prizes to all the winners. Umar Ayaz Khalil, General Secretary of the Provincial Tennis Association while talking to the media, said that U13 and U16 competitions were held in the Championship, which aims to provide opportunities for junior players to come forward. He also thanked Farhat Abbas for announcing Tennis academy for the upcoming kids in different age groups.

