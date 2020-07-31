Shahid Afridi says Dhoni is better captain than Australia’s Ricky Ponting

(@fidahassanain)

Shahid Afridi who loves to play against arch-rival India has chosen Dhoni as the better captain while responding to a query on social media.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 31st, 2020) Former Pakistan Cricket team captain Shahid Khan Afridi said that MS Dhoni was a better captain than Australia’s Ricky Ponting, for developing a new team full of young.

He made this statement while responding to a query about the best captain.

“I rate Dhoni a bit higher than Ponting as he developed a new team full of young,” said Shahid Khan Afridi who is also known as “Boom, Boom”.

A few days ago, Shahid Afridi had claimed that Indian cricketers had asked for forgiveness from the men in green on multiple occasions after losing the cricket match to Pakistani players.

He had said that he always enjoyed playing against the arch-rivals.