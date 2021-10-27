UrduPoint.com

Shakib Reclaims T20I Crown As Babar Closes In On Top Batting Spot

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 03:37 PM

Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan has reclaimed top spot on the MRF Tyres ICC men's all-rounder rankings off the back of his stellar start to the T20 World Cup

Shakib's T20I all-rounder rating climbed 20 points to 295, taking him ahead of Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi, who slid from 285 points to 275.

It has been a campaign to remember so far for Shakib, who is the tournament's top wicket-taker with 11 at an average of 6.45, and sits third for runs scored with 118 at 29.50. His tally of 11 wickets is already the most by a bowler in a single Men's T20 World Cup tournament.

The Bangladesh star was not the only big mover on the all-rounder rankings, with Glenn Maxwell (161 rating points) moving up three spots to third after Australia's first-up win against South Africa. He is level with Namibia's JJ Smit (161), who has shot up an incredible 23 spots.

With the bat, Dawid Malan (831) remains on top but Pakistan's Babar Azam (820) has cut the gap down to just 11 points after his strong start to the tournament.

They are joined in the top five by South Africa's Aiden Markram (743), Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (727) and Virat Kohli (725) in that order.

Markram has climbed eight spots after posting scores of 40 and 51* in South Africa's first two matches of the T20 World Cup, while Rizwan has moved up three spots after scores of 79* and 33.

On the bowling front, Bangladesh's Mahedi Hasan (621), Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi (596) and Haris Rauf (563), and Australia's Josh Hazlewood (557) were the big movers.

Hasan has rocketed up 11 spots to enter the top 10 at ninth with 621 points, sandwiched between compatriots Shakib (632) and Mustafizur Rahman (614).

Afridi (596), whose opening spell against India stands among this tournament's most iconic moments so far, also moved up 11 spots and is now knocking on the door of the top 10 at 12th�spot.

Rauf (563), Player of the Match in Pakistan's win over New Zealand, was the biggest mover in the top 20, surging 34 spots to 17th, one ahead of Hazlewood (557), who himself improved his ranking by 16 spots.

