Sidra, Nashra guide PCB Blasters to consecutive win in National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship

Sidra Ameen scored a patient 89-ball 44, which included five fours, and Nashra Sandhu took two wickets as PCB Blasters defeated PCB Dynamites by seven runs in the second match of National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship 2019 at the Lahore Gymkhana Ground on Wednesday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th September, 2019) Sidra Ameen scored a patient 89-ball 44, which included five fours, and Nashra Sandhu took two wickets as PCB Blasters defeated PCB Dynamites by seven runs in the second match of National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship 2019 at the Lahore Gymkhana Ground on Wednesday.

Chasing 163 to win the match, PCB Dynamites were bowled out for 155 in the 5oth over.

Kainat Imtiaz hit a 105-ball 56 with seven fours, while captain Nida Dar was the other notable run-getter for the losing team with a 32-ball 33 – that included three fours and two sixes.

For PCB Blasters, Nashra Sandhu and Aliya Riaz took two wickets apiece, conceding 25 and 46 runs respectively.

Earlier, PCB Blasters won the toss and elected to bat first.

In their allotted 50 overs, they scored 162 for eight.

Sana Mir was the pick of the bowlers for PCB Dynamites with three wickets.

With this victory, the PCB Blasters registered their second win on trot as they had beaten PCB Challengers by one wicket on Tuesday.

The third match of the tournament will take place on 20 September between PCB Challengers and PCB Dynamites at the same venue.

Scores in brief:

PCB Blasters 162-8, 50 overs (Sidra Ameen 44; Sana Mir 3-26, Ghulam Fatima 2-43)

PCB Dynamites 155 all-out, 49.1 overs (Kainat Imtiaz 56, Nida Dar 33; Nashra Sandhu 2-25, Aliya Riaz 2-46)

Player of the match – Sidra Ameen

Result – PCB Blasters won by seven runs