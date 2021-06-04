UrduPoint.com
Siebatcheu Fires US Into CONCACAF Nations League Final

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 08:20 AM

Denver, June 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :A late goal from Jordan Siebatcheu fired the United States into the CONCACAF Nations League final on Thursday with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Honduras.

Switzerland-based striker Siebatcheu headed home Weston McKennie's flick in the 89th minute to settle a scrappy semi-final at Denver's Mile Migh Stadium.

The US will face either Costa Rica or Mexico in the final on Sunday, with the second semi-final taking place later Thursday in Denver.

Gregg Berhalter's US team, however, were made to sweat against a physical Honduras outfit who appeared to be playing for penalties late in the game.

A US squad featuring mostly Europe-based players -- including Chelsea star Christian Pulisic, Juventus midfielder McKennie and Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen -- dominated for long periods.

However, after a bright opening when the Americans created a string of chances, Berhalter's side faded during a second half marred by stoppages and a flurry of yellow cards.

Borussia Dortmund teenager Gio Reyna had two chances early on, and should have scored on 10 minutes after deft footwork took him into space inside the Honduras area.

However, Reyna dragged his shot wide.

At the other end, Steffen was pressed into action in the 11th minute, saving Honduras striker Anthony Lozano's long-range shot.

An unmarked McKennie headed over from a corner in the 13th minute and then saw a shot deflected wide soon afterwards.

Honduras went close to taking the lead on 27 minutes when Alberth Elis's angled header beat Steffen only to be cleared off the line by a desperate dive from US striker Josh Sargent.

Sargent might have given the US the lead moments later, but was unable to divert Antonee Robinson's cross wide of Honduras goalkeeper Luis Lopez.

The game looked to be heading towards a penalty shoot-out after a second half marked by fouls, but the US breakthrough came with a minute left on the clock.

Center-back John Brooks advanced on the Honduras penalty area and chipped a pass to the right flank.

McKennie met the ball with a first time headed cross, and substitute Brenden Aaronson's decoy run created space for Siebatcheu, who headed past Lopez from close range.

