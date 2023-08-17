Open Menu

Six International Cricketers To Attend PCB Level-2 Cricket Coach Course

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 17, 2023 | 06:43 PM

Six Pakistan internationals (men and women) cricketers are among the 30 participants who have registered for the six-day Level 2 Cricket Coach course. The course will be held at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore from 18 to 23 August

Pakistan international players include Aimen Anwar (8 ODIs, 37 T20Is), Imran Butt (6 Tests), Javeria Khan (116 ODIs, 112 T20Is), Javeria Rauf (4 ODIs, 13 T20Is), Mansoor Amjad (1 ODI, 1 T20I) and Sajid Khan (7 Tests).

The Level 2 course participants will be taught on advance coaching skills which include how to deduct errors and rectifying it through video analysis. This also includes work on communications skills, mental and physical strength, nutrition, planning and creating plans to help players graduate to the next level.

The course will be conducted by NCA coaches Shahid Aslam, Rahat Abbas Asadi, Imran Abbas, Rao Iftikhar Anjum, Mauhtashim Rashid, Umar Rashid, Saqib Faqir and Yasir Malik.

At the conclusion of the course, the participants will be given three months to complete their assignments. The successful participants will be awarded Level 2 coaching certificates.

Participants (in alphabetical order): Adnan Raees, Ahmed Ali, Aiman Anwar, Altaf Ahmad, Arun Lal, Atiq-ur-Rehman, Ayaz Hussain Jamali, Haroon Ahmad, Haziq Habib, Imran Ali, Imran Butt, Jahangir Mirza, Jahanzaib Khan, Javeria Khan, Javeria Rauf, Khaqan Arsal, Mansoor Amjad, Mansoor Khan, Mohammad Zahid, Muhammad Saleem, Mujahid Hamid, Rahim Baz Khan, Saeed Bin Nasir, Sajid Khan, Shahid Ali, Shahid Saddique, Shoaib Zikria, Snober Gul, Zafar Ali Katper and Zaka-ur-Rasheed.

