Skating Commandos perform duty for PSL 6 in Karachi

Strict Security arrangements have been made for PSL 6 and aerial surveillance is also being conducted to thwart any attempt to breach security for PSL matches at Karachi National Stadium.

Special Security Unit (SSU) personnel patrolled on rollerblades during matches outside National Stadium in Karachi

The commandos are seen floating in the adjoining streets and roads leading to and from National Stadium. The pictures of the commandos both males and females taken by the photographers on the spot gave a positive image of the security officers’ readiness to thwart any attempt to breach security.

The authorities had made a comprehensive foolproof security plan for the matches of Pakistan Super League 6 which was launched at Karachi’s National Stadium with pump and action on Saturday. Karachi Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon had devised the plan in a meeting presided over by Karachi police. Senior officers and the stakeholders were present there.

“More than 5,000 personnel of Karachi police are performing security duty during PSL-6,” said a police officer, adding that around 2,500 personnel of Security Division, including 1,070 SSU commandos were performing security duties.

Rapid Response Force, Special Branch, Traffic Police, District Police and personnel from other law enforcement agencies were also performing their duties to provide security to PSL matches at Karachi National Stadium. Strict security check was being ensured at Karachi Airport, routes, practice grounds, parking areas, hotels and other areas.

“Sharpshooters have also been deployed at sensitive points and a specialized command and control bus will also be parked at National Stadium to monitor the law and order situation in the surroundings of the stadium,” said DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed.

For high security purposes, aerial surveillance is also being carried out. Besides it, Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat) team comprising highly trained and well-equipped commodes have also been on security for the PSL matches.