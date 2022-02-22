Slap row: Haris Rauf and Kamran Ghulam engage in cuter banter at Stadium

(@Abdulla99267510)

Qalandars posted a video of the two players talking in a cheerful mood which showed that "Haris' act wasn't hostile"

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2022) After slap row, Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf and Kamran Ghulam engaged in a cute banter at Gaddafi Stadium as the match ended.

In the video, Haris is seen hugging Ghulam who is later seen saying that he is ahead of the speedster in foosball, that is locally known as "Patti",. They are seen playing in the bio-secure bubble when they are not donning the Qalandars jersey.

Kamran says Haris has not been able to defeat him even once in the game but Haris denies Ghulam's claim, saying that he has won once. Haris also shared the picture later from their discussion on his instagram story.

On Monday, during a match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi, after Ghulam dropped Zalmi batter Hazratullah Zazai's catch in Haris' over, the pacer got the wicket of Mohammad Haris (6), courtesy of Fawad Ahmed's catch.

When the team gathered to celebrate the catch, Rauf slapped Ghulam, who looked a bit surprised.

Ghulam, later in the 17th over, was able to run out Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz (1). At this, Rauf came and hugged him.

Haris, however, faced criticism from the fans over slapping Kamran Ghulam. On it, Haris was given warning for slapping Kamran Ghulam. According to the sources, match referee Ali Naqvi summoned Rauf after the match and warned him to be careful in future.

They said that the referee told Rauf that humour on the field could damage the image of the game. They pointed out that the on-field umpires did not file any complaint with the match referee in this regard.