Sohail bin Qayyum, Tariq elected as President, GS in KP Bodybuilding election

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Prominent social worker and businessman Sohail bin Qayyum and international bodybuilder Tariq Pervez have elected as President and General Secretary of the KP Bodybuilding Association for the next four-year terms in a election meeting held here at local hotel on Friday.

Representatives from various affiliated district including recently merged tribal districts attended the election meeting and reposed their confidence for the second consecutive time over Sohail bin Qayyum and Tariq Pervez. Haji Amjad Khan represented KP Olympic Association as observe.

The other office-bearers comprising Farman Khan (Senior Vice President), Shakeel Ahamd, Safeer Ahmad, Khabat Shah, Abid Ali and Khan Said (Vice Presidents), Saeed Ur Rehman (Associate Secretary), Haider Ali (Finance Secretary). The members of the organizing committee including Zairat Gul, Muhammad Jamal Qurashi, Muhammad Naeem were elected unopposed.

Speaking on this occasion, Sohail bin Qayyum thanked all the members of various affiliated districts for reposing confidence in him.

He said efforts would be made for the promotion of bodybuilding game in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular and in Pakistan in general.

He said during his last tenure as President KP Bodybuilding Association they held scores of events even at national level and thanked to Ex-Director General sports KP Junaid Khan, Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan for extending support to the association in holding Mr. and Junior Mr. Bodybuilding Contests in Swat and Peshawar.

He also thanked Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation for supporting KP Bodybuilding Association and grant them the holding right of national level events in KP. He expressed the hope that the newly appointed DG Sports Asfandyar Khattak would extend his support for holding different events at District, Provincial and National levels.

He said all the provincial associations are united on one platform under the aegis of KP Olympic Association headed by Syed Aqil Shah as president. The association, he said, are very keen to holding the forthcoming 33rd National Games in Peshawar in befitting manners.