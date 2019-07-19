UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sohail Bin Qayyum, Tariq Elected As President, GS In KP Bodybuilding Election

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 04:09 PM

Sohail bin Qayyum, Tariq elected as President, GS in KP Bodybuilding election

Prominent social worker and businessman Sohail bin Qayyum and international bodybuilder Tariq Pervez have elected as President and General Secretary of the KP Bodybuilding Association for the next four-year terms in a election meeting held here at local hotel on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Prominent social worker and businessman Sohail bin Qayyum and international bodybuilder Tariq Pervez have elected as President and General Secretary of the KP Bodybuilding Association for the next four-year terms in a election meeting held here at local hotel on Friday.

Representatives from various affiliated district including recently merged tribal districts attended the election meeting and reposed their confidence for the second consecutive time over Sohail bin Qayyum and Tariq Pervez. Haji Amjad Khan represented KP Olympic Association as observe.

The other office-bearers comprising Farman Khan (Senior Vice President), Shakeel Ahamd, Safeer Ahmad, Khabat Shah, Abid Ali and Khan Said (Vice Presidents), Saeed Ur Rehman (Associate Secretary), Haider Ali (Finance Secretary). The members of the organizing committee including Zairat Gul, Muhammad Jamal Qurashi, Muhammad Naeem were elected unopposed.

Speaking on this occasion, Sohail bin Qayyum thanked all the members of various affiliated districts for reposing confidence in him.

He said efforts would be made for the promotion of bodybuilding game in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular and in Pakistan in general.

He said during his last tenure as President KP Bodybuilding Association they held scores of events even at national level and thanked to Ex-Director General sports KP Junaid Khan, Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan for extending support to the association in holding Mr. and Junior Mr. Bodybuilding Contests in Swat and Peshawar.

He also thanked Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation for supporting KP Bodybuilding Association and grant them the holding right of national level events in KP. He expressed the hope that the newly appointed DG Sports Asfandyar Khattak would extend his support for holding different events at District, Provincial and National levels.

He said all the provincial associations are united on one platform under the aegis of KP Olympic Association headed by Syed Aqil Shah as president. The association, he said, are very keen to holding the forthcoming 33rd National Games in Peshawar in befitting manners.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Swat Hotel Junaid Khan Abid Ali Shakeel Olympics All From

Recent Stories

UAE denounces terrorist attack near Kabul Universi ..

11 minutes ago

Chinese State Councilor to visit Brazil,Chile

2 minutes ago

Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting Participants ..

2 minutes ago

Operation against encroachment, wall chalking in M ..

2 minutes ago

New wave of young Ukrainians shakes up parliamenta ..

2 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh: UAE places cultural exchanges with ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.