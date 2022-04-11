South Africa v Bangladesh 2nd Test scoreboard

Final scores on the fourth day of the second Test between South Africa and Bangladesh at St George's Park on Monday

Gqeberha, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Final scores on the fourth day of the second Test between South Africa and Bangladesh at St George's Park on Monday: South Africa, first innings, 453 Bangladesh, first innings, 217 South Africa, second innings, 176-6 dec Bangladesh, second innings (overnight 27-3) Tamim Iqbal c Mulder b Harmer 13 Mahmudul Hasan c Mulder b Maharaj 0 Najmul Hossain lbw b Maharaj 7 Mominul Haque c Rickelton b Maharaj 5 Mushfiqur Rahim c Elgar b Maharaj 1 Liton Das st Verreynne b Maharaj 27 Yasir Ali c Williams b Harmer 0 Mehidy Hasan c Verreynne b Maharaj 20 Taijul islam lbw b Harmer 0 Khaled Ahmed lbw b Maharaj 0 Ebadot Hossain not out 0 Extras (b6, nb1) 7 Total (23.

3 overs) 80 Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Mahmudul), 2-11 (Najmul), 3-27 (Tamim), 4-33 (Mushfiqur), 5-36 (Mominul), 6-44 (Yasir), 7-69 (Liton), 8-80 (Mehidy), 9-80 (Khaled) Bowling: Maharaj 12-3-40-7 (1nb), Harmer 11.3-3-34-3 Match situation: South Africa won by 332 runs Series: South Africa won the two-match series 2-0 Toss: South Africa Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Allahudien Paleker (both RSA)tv umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)