Bloemfontein, South Africa, Sept 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Temba Bavuma was on Tuesday named as captain of South Africa's 15-man squad for the one-day World Cup, starting in India on October 5.

Wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, who has signed a contract to play in Australia's Big Bash in December, will retire from one-day internationals after the World Cup.

The squad was announced by cricket South Africa in Bloemfontein, where the Proteas start a five-match one-day international series against Australia on Thursday.

SquadTemba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen