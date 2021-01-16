UrduPoint.com
Spanish Climber Dies During K2 Expedition

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 10:12 PM

Spanish climber dies during K2 expedition

Mountaineer Sergi Mingote has died during a climb of K2, the second highest summit on the planet, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Saturday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Mountaineer Sergi Mingote has died during a climb of K2, the second highest summit on the planet, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Saturday.

"sad death of Sergi Mingote on K2. He wanted to keep on making history by being part of the first expedition to climb this mountain in winter and a tragic accident ended his life," Sanchez wrote on Twitter, describing him as a "great sportsman".

