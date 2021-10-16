Sri Lanka-bound Pakistan Shaheens training camp from Sunday

The training camp for Pakistan Shaheens prior to their departure for Sri Lanka will commence at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre, National Stadium Karachi from Sunday

The four-day camp will run from Sunday October 17 to Wednesday 20 with the team departing for Colombo on October 21. The camp will take place in the Bio-Secure Environment with the squad undergoing pre-departure and on-arrival Covid-19 tests.

The tour comprises two four-day fixtures and three 50-over matches in Kandy and Colombo from November 28 October to 14.

Meanwhile, Sindh middle-order batter Mohammad Taha has been included in the squad in place of Haider Ali, who has been named in Pakistan's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 team. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa batter Kamran Ghulam will now be the vice-captain in place of Haider, the squad is led by Sindh and Pakistan ODI batter Saud Shakeel.

During the camp in Karachi, the players will prepare for both red and white ball matches, the coaching staff is led by head coach Ijaz Ahmed with Rao Iftikhar as his assistant coach.

Pakistan Shaheens squad (in alphabetical order): Saud Shakeel (captain) (Sindh) (both formats) Kamran Ghulam (vice-captain) (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) (both formats) Abbas Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) (50-over) Abdullah Shafique (Central Punjab) (both formats) Abrar Ahmed (Sindh) (both formats) Ahmed Safi Abdullah (Central Punjab) (four-day) Akif Javed (Balochistan) (50-over) Arshad Iqbal (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) (both formats) Irfanullah Shah (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) (both formats) Khurram Shahzad (Balochistan) (both formats) Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper) (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) (both formats) Mohammad Taha (Sindh) (both formats) Naseem Shah (Southern Punjab) (both formats) Omair Bin Yousuf (Sindh) (four-day) Qasim Akram (Central Punjab) (both formats) Salman Ali Agha (Southern Punjab) (both formats) Salman Khan (wicketkeeper) (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) (both formats) Usman Salahuddin (Southern Punjab) (four-day) Zahid Mahmood (Sindh) (both formats) Player Support Personnel: Ijaz Ahmed (head coach and team manager), Rao Iftikhar (assistant coach), Mohtashim Rashid (fielding coach), Mohammad Javed (trainer), Faisal Rai (analyst) Col.

Usman (team security manager) and Hafiz Naeem (physiotherapist).

Tour schedule: 21 Oct departure for Kandy 28-31 Oct 1st four-day match, Kandy 4-7 Nov 2nd four-day match, Kandy 10 Nov 1st 50-over match, Colombo12 Nov 2nd 50-over match, Colombo14 Nov 3rd 50-over match, Colombo.