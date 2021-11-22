Sri Lanka v West Indies 1st Test scoreboard

Scorecard of the first innings on day two of the first cricket Test between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Galle on Monday

Sri Lanka First innings Pathum Nissanka c Cornwall b Gabriel 56 Dimuth Karunaratne st da Silva b Chase 147 Oshada Fernando c Bonner b Chase 3 Angelo Mathews c Holder b Chase 3 Dhananjaya de Silva hit wicket b Gabriel 61 Dinesh Chandimal c Cornwall b Chase 45 Ramesh Mendis c da Silva b Warrican 13 Suranga Lakmal lbw b Warrican 11 Dushmantha Chameera c Brathwaite b Warrican 3 Lasith Embuldeniya c Blackwood b Chase 17 Praveen Jayawickrama not out 8 Extras: (b 5, lb 6, nb 8) 19 Total: (all out, 133.5 overs) 386 Fall of wickets: 1-139 (Nissanka), 2-164 (Fernando), 3-170 (Mathews), 4-281 (de Silva), 5-296 (Karunaratne), 6-331 (Mendis), 7-355 (Lakmal), 8-361 (Chandimal), 9-361 (Chameera), 10-386 (Embuldeniya) Bowling: Shannon Gabriel 19-2-69-2 (nb 5), Jason Holder 19-9-24-0, Rahkeem Cornwall 27-3-91-0, Kyle Mayers 3-0-9-0, Jomel Warrican 32-5-87-3 (nb 3), Roston Chase 28.

5-3-83-5, Jermaine Blackwood 1-0-6-0, Kraigg Brathwaite 4-0-6-0 West Indies First innings Kraigg Brathwaite c Nissanka b Mendis 41 Jermaine Blackwood lbw b Embuldeniya 20 Nkrumah Bonner c de Silva b Jayawickrama 1 Shai Hope c Fernando b Mendis 10 Roston Chase c Fernando b Mendis 2 Jomel Warrican c Chandimal b Warrican 1 Kyle Mayers not out 22 Jason Holder not out 1 Extras: (b 8, lb 4, nb 2, w 1) 15 Total: (six wickets, 42 overs) 113 Fall of wickets: 1-46 (Blackwood), 2-51 (Bonner), 3-80 (Brathwaite), 4-83 (Hope), 5-86 (Warrican), 6-100 (Chase) To bat: Joshua Da Silva, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 5-1-6-0, Dushmantha Chameera 4-0-8-0 (w 1), Lasith Embuldeniya 15-4-39-1 (nb 1), Praveen Jayawickrama 12-4-25-2 (nb 1), Ramesh Mendis 6-1-23-3 Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena and Ruchira PalliyagurugeThird Umpire: Raveendra WimalasiriMatch Referee: Ranjan Madugalle