Sri Lanka v West Indies 1st Test scoreboard

Scorecard after the West Indies first innings in the first Test against Sri Lanka on day four in Galle on Wednesday

Galle, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Scorecard after the West Indies first innings in the first Test against Sri Lanka on day four in Galle on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka 1st innings 386 (Karunaratne 147, de Silva 61; Chase 5-83, Warrican 3-87) West Indies 1st innings (overnight 224-9) Kraigg Brathwaite c Nissanka b Mendis 41 Jermaine Blackwood lbw b Embuldeniya 20 Nkrumah Bonner c de Silva b Jayawickrama 1 Shai Hope c Fernando b Mendis 10 Roston Chase c Fernando b Mendis 2 Jomel Warrican c Chandimal b Warrican 1 Kyle Mayers c Karunaratne b de Silva 45 Jason Holder c Chameera b Jayawickrama 36 Joshua da Silva not out 15 Rahkeem Cornwall c Mendis b Lakmal 39 Shannon Gabriel lbw b Jayawickrama 2 Extras: (b8, lb5, nb2, w3) 18 Total: (all out, 85.

5 overs) 230 Fall of wickets: 1-46 (Blackwood), 2-51 (Bonner), 3-80 (Brathwaite), 4-83 (Hope), 5-86 (Warrican), 6-100 (Chase), 7-163 (Mayers), 8-175 (Holder), 9-224 (Cornwall), 10-230 (Gabriel).

Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 6-1-10-1 (w1), Dushmantha Chameera 8-0-14-0 (w2), Lasith Embuldeniya 32-11-67-1 (nb1), Praveen Jayawickrama 19.5-6-40-4 (nb1), Ramesh Mendis 17-1-75-3, Dhananjaya de Silva 3-0-11-0.

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)Third umpire: Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)