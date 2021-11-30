Sri Lanka v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at the end of Sri Lanka's first innings on day two of the second Test against the West Indies in Galle on Tuesday: Sri Lanka first innings

Galle, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at the end of Sri Lanka's first innings on day two of the second Test against the West Indies in Galle on Tuesday: Sri Lanka first innings: (Overnight 113-1) Pathum Nissanka lbw b Permaul 73 Dimuth Karunaratne c & b Chase 42 Oshada Fernando c Da Silva b Warrican 18 Angelo Mathews b Warrican 29 Dhananjaya de Silva c Da Silva b Permaul 2 Charith Asalanka c Bonner b Permaul 10 Dinesh Chandimal lbw b Warrican 2 Ramesh Mendis c Hope b Warrican 5 Suranga Lakmal c Warrican b Permaul 12 Lasith Embuldeniya b Permaul 1 Praveen Jayawickrama not out 0 Extras: (lb 7, nb 3) 10 Total: (all out, overs 61.3) 204 Fall of wickets: 1-106 (Karunaratne), 2-139 (Fernando), 3-152 (Nissanka), 4-154 (de Silva), 5-169 (Asalanka), 6-169 (Chandimal), 7-178 (Mendis), 8-187 (Embuldeniya), 9-200 (Lakmal), 10-204 (Mathews) Bowling: Kemar Roach 6-2-12-0, Jason Holder 8-2-23-0, Kyle Mayers 2-0-13-0, Veerasammy Permaul 13-3-35-5 (nb 1), Jomel Warrican 18.

3-5-50-4 (nb 2), Roston Chase 14-0-64-1.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Roston Chase, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach and Veerasammy Permaul.

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI) and Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)Third Umpire: Lyndon Hannibal (SRI)Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)