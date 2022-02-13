UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Win Toss, Bowl In Second T20 Against Australia

Muhammad Rameez Published February 13, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and chose to bowl in the second Twenty20 against Australia at the Sydney cricket Ground on Sunday.

World champions Australia won the first clash of the five-match series on Friday by 20 runs despite a middle order collapse restricting them to 149 for nine.

They made one change, with speedster Kane Richardson coming in for Mitchell Starc, who has been rested.

Sri Lanka, whose top order struggled in the run chase on Friday, also made one change after fast bowler Binura Fernando tested positive for Covid-19 and was ruled out.

It opened the door for Nuwan Thushara to make his debut.

Teams Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Ben McDermott, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara Umpires: Donovan Koch (AUS) and Rod Tucker (AUS)tv Umpire: Sam Nogajski (AUS)Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)

