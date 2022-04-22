UrduPoint.com

Sri Lankan Cricket Team Will Visit Pakistan Next Month

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 22, 2022 | 05:21 PM

The latest reports say that both teams will play three one-day and three T-20 International matches.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2022) Sri-Lankan women cricket team will visit Pakistan in May this year.

During the series both the teams will play three one-day and three t-20 international matches.

Ahead of the series, the national side will undergo an 11-day camp in which 26 players will participate. The camp will be held at the academy Oval ground adjacent to the National Stadium.

Talking to APP, Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof said it is a great privilege for us to play the ICC Women’s Championship on our home soil and the side is very excited to welcome Sri Lanka.

She said this edition provides us an opportunity to start fresh and make the most of the home advantage.

The T20Is and ODIs during Sri Lanka women’s visit to Karachi will begin at 1400 and 0930. Itinerary (training and matches at Karachi’s Southend Club)

19 May – Teams arrive in Karachi

21-23 May – Training

24 May – First T20I

26 May – Second T20I

28 May – Third T20I

1 Jun – First ODI

3 Jun – Second ODI

5 Jun – Third ODI

