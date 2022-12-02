UrduPoint.com

Suarez Back In Uruguay Line-up To Face Ghana

Muhammad Rameez Published December 02, 2022 | 09:13 PM

Uruguay bring back Luis Suarez for their must-win World Cup Group H clash with revenge-seeking Ghana in Doha on Friday

As expected, Suarez, who famously saved a certain goal against Ghana with a handball in the 2010 World Cup quarter-final, comes in for fellow veteran Edinson Cavani as one of three personnel changes to Diego Alonso's team.

Captain and centre-back Diego Godin and midfielder Matias Vecino drop to the bench as Alonso plumps for a more attacking 4-3-3 formation with right winger Facundo Pellistri and attacking midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta included.

Both Pellistri and De Arrascaeta impressed off the bench in Uruguay's 2-0 defeat to Portugal last time out.

Ghana coach Otto Addo makes two changes with full-backs Tariq Lamptey and Gideon Mensah making way for Alidu Seidu and Baba Rahman respectively.

Suarez, who captains Uruguay, was dismissed for his handball 12 years ago but Ghana missed the subsequent penalty and Uruguay then triumphed in a shoot-out.

Ghana captain Andre Ayew once again features alongside brother Jordan Ayew in an attacking line-up.

Uruguay must win to stand any chance of progressing to the last 16 while a draw may be enough for Ghana to join group heavyweights Portugal in the knock-out stage.

Starting line-ups: Ghana (4-2-3-1) Lawrence Ati Zigi; Alidu Seidu, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, Baba Rahman; Salis Abdul Samed, Thomas Partey; Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew (capt), Jordan Ayew; Inaki Williams Coach: Otto Addo (GHA) Uruguay (4-3-3) Sergio Rochet; Guillermo Varela, Jose Maria Gimenez, Sebastian Coates, Mathias Olivera; Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Giorgian De Arrascaeta; Facundo Pellistri, Luis Suarez (capt), Darwin Nunez Coach: Diego Alonso (URU) Referee: Daniel Siebert (GER)

