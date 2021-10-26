T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa win against West Indies

(@FahadShabbir)

South African batsmen especially Markaram led his team to the strong position to change the target of 144 set by West Indies.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26th, 2021) South Africa won the match against West Indies by eight wickets.

South African batsmen especially Markram scored 51 and led his team to victory by the loss of only two wickets.

The Africans kept West Indies to a gettable 143, despite an onslaught from Evin Lewis. Lendl Simmons was too slow, Chris Gayle did not come off and West Indies lost 8 for 64 between the 11th and 20th over to fall short of what they considered a par score - 160.