T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Round is about to end. The 42nd Match of the T20 World Cup 2022 is between Zimbabwe and India from Group 2 of the Super 12 Round. The match is at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) , Melbourne, Australia. The match begins at 1 PM PST (7 PM Local Time) on Sunday, 6th November 2022.

Zimbabwe and India are in the Group 2 of the Super 12 Round of the T20 World Cup 2022; they will play their last Round 2 match in T20 WC 2022 against each other. Zimbabwe won against Pakistan and lost against Netherlands and Bangladesh, and its match against South Africa did not result. India won against Pakistan, Netherlands, and Bangladesh and lost to South Africa.

You can watch the T20 WC 2022 Match 42 LIVE, but in case you can't, you can see the Match 42 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score at UrduPoint. This way, you won't miss any of the LIVE updates of Zimbabwe Vs. India Match 42 in T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Zimbabwe Vs. India Head-to-Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Zimbabwe and India faced each other in 7 T20 International matches. Zimbabwe won 2, and India won 5 matches.

This record says India is the favorite in the 42nd Match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Now let's look individually at the past performance of both teams before Match 42 T20 World Cup 2022 starts.

Past Records of Zimbabwe in T20

Zimbabwe had played 112 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 33 out of these 112, with a winning percentage of 30.35. So we can say that the Zimbabwe T20 cricket team is not performing well according to history, and we hope it will perform well in the 42nd Match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of India in T20

India had played 185 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 118 out of these 185, with a winning percentage of 66.38. So we can say that the India T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 42nd Match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Zimbabwe Vs. India in T20 World Cups

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past T20 World Cups. Zimbabwe played 5, and India played all the previous seven T20 World Cups. Zimbabwe qualified for Round 2 first time this season. On the other hand, India was the T20 World Champion in 2007, runner-up in 2014, and semifinalist in 2016.

According to the experience of playing mega-events and past performances, India is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 42nd Match.

Zimbabwe in T20 World Cups

Zimbabwe had played 12 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 5 of these 12 with a winning percentage of 41.67. The Zimbabwe T20 cricket team was not in the T20 WC 2021, so we hope it will perform well in the 42nd Match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

India in T20 World Cups

India played 38 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 23 out of these 38, with a winning percentage of 63.51. So we can say that the India T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 42nd Match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Zimbabwe Vs. India in T20 World Cup 2022

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past matches of the T20 World Cup 2022. Zimbabwe played 3 matches and the first round and four in Round 2. In contrast, India played 4 matches in the Super 12 Round.

Team India is the favorite to win the T20 World Cup 2022 42nd Match according to their performance in T20 WC 2022.

Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2022

Zimbabwe won its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against Ireland. Team Zimbabwe won the match by beating Ireland by 31 runs as Ireland could not chase the target of 175 runs and made 143 runs at the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs. Zimbabwe lost its 2nd T20 WC'22 match against West Indies. West Indies beat them by 31 runs as team Zimbabwe could not chase the target of 154 and got all out at 122 in the 19th over.

Their 3rd T20 WC'22 match was against Scotland. They won the match by 5 wickets with 9 balls left. Zimbabwe was at the top of the T20 World Cup 2022 Group B points table with 4 points and +0.200 NRR and qualified for Group B in the Super 12 Round.

Zimbabwe played its first Super 12 match in T20 World Cup 2022 against South Africa. Team South Africa restricted Zimbabwe to 79 runs at the loss of 5 wickets. The game was restricted to 9 overs for both sides because of rain. The target was again readjusted to 64 runs in 7 overs as the rain interrupted the game again. South Africa made 51 runs in 3 overs, but there was no more action on the field because of the rain. In the end, the game was declared as No Result.

The second match of Zimbabwe in the Super 12 Round was against Pakistan. Zimbabwe won the match by 1 run as Pakistan could not chase the target of 131 runs at the end of 20 overs. Its third match in Super 12 was against Bangladesh. Bangladesh won the match by 3 runs as Zimbabwe could not chase the target of 151 and made 147 at the end of the 20 overs.

Zimbabwe faced the Netherlands in its 4th Super 12 match in T20 World Cup 2022. The Netherlands won the match by 5 wickets with 12 balls left, chasing 118 runs.

India in T20 World Cup 2022

India played its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against Pakistan. Team India won the match by 4 wickets by chasing the target of 160 runs on the last ball. Its second match was against the Netherlands. India won the match by 56 runs as the Netherlands could not chase the target of 180; India restricted them to 123 at the end of 20 overs.

India faced South Africa in its third T20 WC'22 match. South Africa won the match by 5 wickets with 2 balls left, chasing 134 runs. India's 4th match in T20 World Cup 2022 was against Bangladesh.

India won the match by 5 runs according to the DLS method.

Zimbabwe Vs. India in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Let's see the position of teams Zimbabwe and India in the Super 12 Round Group 2 points table of T20 WC'22.

India has a higher position in the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table. By the current position in the points table, India looks favorite to win the 42nd Match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Zimbabwe in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Zimbabwe is in 5th place on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table. This position of Zimbabwe is because of 3 points and -0.313 NRR.

India in T20 WC'22 Points Table

India is in 1st place on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table. This position of India is because of 6 points and +0.730 NRR.

* These Group 2 T20 WC'22 Points Table positions are before today's matches. However, the NRR of both teams remains the same.

Zimbabwe Vs. India, Who Can Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinal?

Let's see which of the teams playing today has a better chance of qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals.

Can Zimbabwe Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinals?

If Zimbabwe wins today, it can have a better position at the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table. However, it will have no chance of qualifying for the semifinals this season.

Can India Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinals?

If India wins today, it can maintain the top position at the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 Points Table and qualify for the semifinals this season. If India loses this match, its qualification for the semifinals can get risky.

Zimbabwe Vs. India in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings

India has a better position than Zimbabwe in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. Let's see the details of both teams in the Rankings Table. Also, India has a higher rating than Zimbabwe. So we think that the game will favor India when we see ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. However, anything is possible, as it is T20 cricket.

Where does Zimbabwe Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

The Zimbabwe T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 11th in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Zimbabwe Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 44 matches. They currently have 8669 points and a rating of 197.

Where does India Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

India T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 1st in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. This position of the India Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 58 matches. They currently have 15,556 points and a rating of 268.

T20 WC 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of Zimbabwe and India and the key players of both teams in T20 WC'22 Match 42.

Playing 11 of Zimbabwe in T20 WC'22 Match 42

The playing 11 of Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup 2022 42nd Match will be among the following players.

Craig Ervine (Captain) (Batter)

Ryan Burl (All-Rounder)

Regis Chakabva (Batter)

Tendai Chatara (Bowler)

Brad Evans (All-Rounder)

Luke Jongwe (Bowler)

Clive Madande (Batter)

Wesley Madhevere (Bowler)

Wellington Masakadza (Bowler)

Tony Munyonga (All-Rounder)

Blessing Muzarabani (Bowler)

Richard Ngarava (Bowler)

Sikandar Raza (All-Rounder)

Milton Shumba (Batter)

Sean Williams (All-Rounder)

Tanaka Chivanga (Bowler)

Innocent Kaia (Batter)

Kevin Kasuza (Batter)

Tadiwanashe Marumani (Batter)

Victor Nyauchi (Bowler)

Key Players of Zimbabwe in T20 WC'22 Match 42

Sikandar Raza is the 6th best all-rounder in the current ICC T20I All-Rounder Rankings with a 172 Rating, and Sean Williams is the 12th on the list with a 157 Rating. These players can turn the game in Zimbabwe's favor anytime.

Playing 11 of India in T20 WC'22 Match 42

The playing 11 of India in the T20 World Cup 2022 42nd Match will be among the following players.

Rohit Sharma (Captain) (Batter)

KL Rahul (Batter)

Virat Kohli (Batter)

Suryakumar Yadav (Batter)

Deepak Hooda (All-Rounder)

Rishabh Pant (Batter)

Dinesh Karthik (Batter)

Hardik Pandya (All-Rounder)

Ravichandran Ashwin (All-Rounder)

Yuzvendra Chahal (Bowler)

Axar Patel (All-Rounder)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Bowler)

Harshal Patel (Bowler)

Arshdeep Singh (Bowler)

Mohammad Shami (Bowler)

Shreyas Iyer (Batter)

Ravi Bishnoi (Bowler)

Deepak Chahar (Bowler)

Key Players of India in T20 WC'22 Match 42

Suryakumar Yadav is the 1st best batter in the ICC T20I Batting Rankings with an 863 rating, Virat Kohli is the 10th with a 638 rating, and Rohit Sharma is the 15th on the list with a 601 rating. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the 11th-best bowler in the ICC T20I Bowling Rankings with a 649 rating, and Ravichandran Ashwin is the 18th on the list with a 627 rating. Furthermore, Hardik Pandya is the 3rd best all-rounder in the ICC T20I All-Rounder Rankings with a 182 rating. These players can turn the game in India's favor anytime.

Who Will Win T20 WC 2022 Zimbabwe Vs. India Match?

According to head-to-head history, performance in the past T20 World Cups, performance in T20 World Cup 2022, and Men's T20I Team Rankings, India is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42.

We predict India will win the 42nd Match of the T20 World Cup 2022. However, it is T20 World Cup, so anything can happen until the match's last ball is played.

