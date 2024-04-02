Tamasha brings free HD live streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series

Tamasha, Pakistan’s largest homegrown OTT platform, in partnership with Trans International, Pakistan’s largest sports business group, has secured the digital broadcasting rights for the forthcoming Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Tamasha, Pakistan’s largest homegrown OTT platform, in partnership with Trans International, Pakistan’s largest sports business group, has secured the digital broadcasting rights for the forthcoming Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series.

Set to take place from April 18 to 27, with fixtures scheduled in Rawalpindi and Lahore, the five-match series guarantees thrilling cricket entertainment for enthusiasts, with three games slated for Rawalpindi on April 18, 20, and 21, and two matches in Lahore on April 25 and 27 said a news release.

What makes the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series more worth watching is the recent changes that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made to fortify the national cricket team, reinstating Babar Azam as captain.

Notably, Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim have rescinded their retirement to rejoin the squad, enhancing its strength. Pakistan's potential pace attack for the T20I World Cup could comprise Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, and Aamer Jamal. This series serves as a crucial opportunity for Pakistan to refine their strategies and squad lineup for the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2024 in June.

“We are thrilled to announce the live streaming of the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series on Tamasha, tapping into Pakistanis' enduring passion for cricket,” said Aamer Ejaz, Chief Digital Officer at Jazz. “As the digital landscape evolves, Tamasha has emerged as the ultimate destination for entertainment, consistently delivering content that resonates with our audience's preferences. We are committed to providing an unparalleled viewing experience, cementing Tamasha's position as the go-to platform for digital entertainment in Pakistan,” he added.

Trans Group COO, Rao Usman Hashim Khan commented, “Trans Group in partnership with Tamasha is proud to have acquired the PCB bilateral live-streaming rights for the upcoming series. As Pakistan’s largest sports business group, Trans Group has always stood behind Pakistan Cricket and worked in association with the PCB to enhance the commercial potential of all its rights. Trans Group sees great potential in the local digital rights space and this aggressive acquisition is a testament to that. We hope to keep building on this vertical moving forward.”