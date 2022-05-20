Tennis: ATP Lyon Open results -- collated

Lyon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :results from the ATP Lyon Open on Thursday (x denotes seeding, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries until further notice): 2nd rd Manuel Guinard (FRA) bt Michael Mmoh (USA) 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 Quarter finals Cameron Norrie (GBR x1) bt Sebastian Baez (ARG x7) 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 Holger Rune (DEN) bt Manuel Guinard (FRA) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4Alex De Minaur (AUS x4) bt Yosuke Watanuki (JPN) 6-4, 0-0 abandonAlex Molcan (SVK) bt Federico Coria (ARG) 6-3, 6-2