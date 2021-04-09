UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tennis: Cagliari ATP Results - 1st Update

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 12:34 AM

Tennis: Cagliari ATP results - 1st update

Results from the ATP tournament in Cagliari on Thursday (x denotes seeding)

Cagliari, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Cagliari on Thursday (x denotes seeding): 2nd rd Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) bt Daniel Evans (GBR x1) 6-1, 1-6, 7-6 (10/8) Laslo Djere (SRB) bt John Millman (AUS x6) 6-3, 6-3Yannick Hanfmann (GER) bt Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 7-5, 6-1Lorenzo Sonego (ITA x3) bt Gilles Simon (FRA) 6-4, 6-1

Related Topics

Cagliari Ita From

Recent Stories

US Considering Sending Warships to Black Sea Amid ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 vaccination registration to open for all ..

2 minutes ago

US State of California Budgets $536Bln for Upcomin ..

2 minutes ago

Explosive devices 'crush lives and end livelihoods ..

5 minutes ago

UK judge orders extradition of Vietnamese teen acc ..

5 minutes ago

RDIF, German Government Official Begin to Discuss ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.