Tennis: Cagliari ATP Results - 1st Update
Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 12:34 AM
Results from the ATP tournament in Cagliari on Thursday (x denotes seeding)
Cagliari, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Cagliari on Thursday (x denotes seeding): 2nd rd Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) bt Daniel Evans (GBR x1) 6-1, 1-6, 7-6 (10/8) Laslo Djere (SRB) bt John Millman (AUS x6) 6-3, 6-3Yannick Hanfmann (GER) bt Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 7-5, 6-1Lorenzo Sonego (ITA x3) bt Gilles Simon (FRA) 6-4, 6-1