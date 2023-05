Tennis: French Open results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :French Open results on Monday, the second day of the 2023 championships at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Women 1st rd Kayla Day (USA) bt Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 7-5, 6-1 Madison Keys (USA x20) bt Kaia Kanepi (EST) 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 Bernarda Pera (USA) bt Anett Kontaveit (EST) 7-6 (8/6), 6-2Donna Vekic (CRO x22) bt Dayana Yastremska (UKR) 6-2, 7-5Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova bt Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE) 6-2, 6-2