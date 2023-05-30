UrduPoint.com

Tennis: French Open Results

Muhammad Rameez Published May 30, 2023 | 07:41 PM

Tennis: French Open results

French Open results on Tuesday, the third day of the 2023 championships at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :French Open results on Tuesday, the third day of the 2023 championships at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men 1st rd Tommy Paul (USA x16) bt Dominic Stricker (SUI) 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 Casper Ruud (NOR x4) bt Elias Ymer (SWE) 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 Women 1st rd Rebecca Peterson (SWE) bt Fiona Ferro (FRA) 6-2, 6-0 Wang Xinyu (CHN) bt Marie Bouzkova (CZE x31) 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) Diane Parry (FRA) bt Anhelina Kalinina (UKR x25) 6-2, 6-3Mirra Andreeva bt Alison Riske (USA) 6-2, 6-1Ons Jabeur (TUN x7) bt Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) 6-4, 6-1

Related Topics

USA Russia Xinyu Ita Casper Belarus Women From

Recent Stories

Burundi, Russia to Sign Agreements on Energy at Ru ..

Burundi, Russia to Sign Agreements on Energy at Russia-Africa Summit - Foreign M ..

13 minutes ago
 IMF Says Reached Agreement With Ukraine, Paving Wa ..

IMF Says Reached Agreement With Ukraine, Paving Way for $900Mln Disbursement

13 minutes ago
 IMF Upgrades Ukraine's 2023 GDP Growth Forecast to ..

IMF Upgrades Ukraine's 2023 GDP Growth Forecast to Range of 1% to 3%

13 minutes ago
 US Releases New Framework for Space Diplomacy, Boo ..

US Releases New Framework for Space Diplomacy, Boosting Artemis Accords - Blinke ..

13 minutes ago
 PTI leader gets bail in May 9 vandalism case

PTI leader gets bail in May 9 vandalism case

13 minutes ago
 Speech competition on 'Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakista ..

Speech competition on 'Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan' held

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.