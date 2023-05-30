Tennis: French Open results

French Open results on Tuesday, the third day of the 2023 championships at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :French Open results on Tuesday, the third day of the 2023 championships at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men 1st rd Tommy Paul (USA x16) bt Dominic Stricker (SUI) 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 Casper Ruud (NOR x4) bt Elias Ymer (SWE) 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 Women 1st rd Rebecca Peterson (SWE) bt Fiona Ferro (FRA) 6-2, 6-0 Wang Xinyu (CHN) bt Marie Bouzkova (CZE x31) 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) Diane Parry (FRA) bt Anhelina Kalinina (UKR x25) 6-2, 6-3Mirra Andreeva bt Alison Riske (USA) 6-2, 6-1Ons Jabeur (TUN x7) bt Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) 6-4, 6-1