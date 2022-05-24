UrduPoint.com

Tennis: French Open Results - 1st Update

French Open results on Tuesday, the third day of the 2022 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :French Open results on Tuesday, the third day of the 2022 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men 1st rd Sebastian Korda (USA x27) bt John Millman (AUS) 6-1, 7-5, 7-6 (8/6) Richard Gasquet (FRA) bt Lloyd Harris (RSA) 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) bt Ugo Humbert (FRA) 6-2, 2-6, 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-2 Joao Sousa (POR) bt Jason Tseng (TAI) 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 Holger Rune (DEN) bt Denis Shapovalov (CAN x14) 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (7/4) Henri Laaksonen (SUI) bt Pedro Martinez (ESP) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (7/1) Ilya Ivashka bt Beno�t Paire (FRA) 6-3, 7-5, 1-6, 7-5 Alexander Bublik (KAZ) bt Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 Laslo Djere (SRB) bt Ricardas Berankis (LTU) 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 Daniil Medvedev (x2) bt Facundo Bagnis (ARG) 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 Women 1st rd Alize Cornet (FRA) bt Misaki Doi (JPN) 6-2, 6-0 Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x13) bt Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) 6-1, 6-4 Ekaterina Alexandrova (x30) bt Greet Minnen (BEL) 7-5, 6-3 Karolina Pliskova (CZE x8) bt Tessah Andrianjafitrimo (FRA) 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) bt Kamilla Rakhimova 6-4, 6-3 Katie Volynets (USA) bt Viktorija Golubic (SUI) 6-2, 2-6, 6-1Elena Rybakina (KAZ x16) bt Arantxa Rus (NED) 6-1, 5-7, 6-2Danielle Collins (USA x9) bt Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) 6-0, 6-4

