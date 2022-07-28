UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Kitzbuehel ATP Results - Collated

Published July 28, 2022

Tennis: Kitzbuehel ATP results - collated

Results from the ATP tournament in Kitzbuehel on Wednesday

Kitzbhel, Austria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Kitzbuehel on Wednesday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 2nd rd Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP x5) bt Juan Pablo Varillas (PER) 6-3, 6-4 Pedro Martnez (ESP x7) bt Federico Coria (ARG) 6-4, 6-3 Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x3) bt Jurij Rodionov (AUT) 6-1, 6-4 Jiri Lehecka (CZE) bt Joao Sousa (POR x8) 7-6 (8/6), 1-6, 6-3 Filip Misolic (AUT) bt Pablo Andjar (ESP) 6-4, 6-0 Dusan Lajovic (SRB) bt Aslan Karatsev (x4) 7-5, 6-3Dominic Thiem (AUT) bt Sebastian Ofner (AUT) 6-2, 3-6, 6-3Yannick Hanfmann (GER) bt Ivan Gakhov 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4

