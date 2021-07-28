Tennis: Kitzbuhel ATP results

Collated results in the Kitzbuhel ATP tournament on Tuesday (x denotes seeded player)

Kitzbhel, Austria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Collated results in the Kitzbuhel ATP tournament on Tuesday (x denotes seeded player):1st rd Holger Rune (DEN) bt Stefano Travaglia (ITA) 6-3, 6-4 Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) bt Federico Delbonis (ARG x5) 6-2, 6-4 Mario Vilella (ESP) bt Lukas Neumayer (AUT) 6-7 (4/7), 7-5, 6-4 Alexander Erler (AUT) bt Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x10) 7-5, 1-6, 6-2 Daniel Altmaier (GER) bt Laslo Djere (SRB x6) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 Marco Cecchinato (ITA) bt Radu Albot (MDA) 6-3, 7-6 (9/7)Gianluca Mager (ITA) bt Dennis Novak (AUT) 6-4, 6-0afp