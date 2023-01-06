The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Excludes Russian, Belarusian Ice Hockey Teams From 2024 World Junior Championships

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has published the lineup of the groups for the 2024 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships without including Russian and Belarusian national teams

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has published the lineup of the groups for the 2024 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships without including Russian and Belarusian national teams.

The tournament will take place in Sweden's southern city of Gothenburg from December 26, 2023 - January 5, 2024.

The Group A includes Canada, which is a reigning world champion, the teams from Sweden, Finland, Germany and Latvia, and the Group B includes the teams from the Czech Republic, the United States, Slovakia, Switzerland and Norway.

Initially, the championship was supposed to take place in the Russian cities of Novosibirsk and Omsk, but the IIHF's council deprived Russia of the right to host competitions over the conflict in Ukraine and banned Russian and Belarusian national teams from participating.