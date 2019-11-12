UrduPoint.com
The Lahore High Court (LHC) Disposes Of Plea For Removing Cricketer Sharjeel's Name From ECL

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 10:42 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday disposed of a petition seeking directions to remove cricketer Sharjeel Khan's name from exit control list (ECL)

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday disposed of a petition seeking directions to remove cricketer Sharjeel Khan's name from exit control list (ECL).

The court disposed of the matter after a law officer on behalf of the Federal government stated that Sharjeel Khan's name had been removed from the ECL.

Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi heard the petition, filed by the cricketer Sharjeel Khan for the purpose.

Sharjeel Khan had submitted through the petition that he was unable to go to perform Umrah and meet his brother in Dubai due to travel restrictions, placed on him. He argued that his name was illegally placed on the ECL.

He pleaded with the court for issuing directions for removing his name.

He also submitted that the court had already allowed Muhammad Irfan and Shahzaib Hassan, involved in spot-fixing scam as well, to go abroad.

In 2017, then interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan had ordered for placing the Names of the cricketers on the ECL.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sharjeel was banned for a five-year period in 2017 - half of which was suspended - over his role in a match-fixing scandal in the PSL that year.

He admitted his guilt earlier this year and joined the rehab programme. The board had already given Sharjeel Khan clearance to play club cricket.

