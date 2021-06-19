Today PSL 6 Match 29 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators 19 June 2021: Watch LIVE on TV

Karachi Kings, the winners of PSL 2020, and Quetta Gladiators, the winners of 2 PSL seasons, will face each other in the 29th match of PSL on Saturday, 19th June 2021 at 6 PM PST. It is going to be super exciting as both teams are strong and have an enormous fan following. It will be an excellent treat for the cricket fans of Abu Dhabi as this is going to happen at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

After Covid-19, the stadium's crowd will be limited; that's why most people will watch Pakistan Super League (6) 2021 edition on screens. We will let you know how you can watch Today PSL Match 2021 live stream but first, let's look at both teams' squads.

Karachi Kings Squad Today in PSL 2021

Karachi Kings in PSL 6 is having 18 squad members, including 3 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Karachi Kings squad.

Local Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following are the local players of Karachi Kings in PSL 6.

Babar Azam

Mohammad Haris

Sharjeel khan

Zeeshan Malik

Aamer Yamin

Danish Aziz

Imad Wasim (Captain)

Qasim Akram

Abbas Afridi

Arshad Iqbal

Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Ilyas

Noor Ahmad

Waqas Maqsood

Foreign Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following are the foreign players of Karachi Kings in PSL 6.

Najibullah Zadran

Chadwick Walton

Thisara Perera

Let's have in-depth details about this squad of Karachi Kings in PSL 6.

Coach of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Herschelle Gibba is the coach of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021. The Assistant Coach is Azhar Mehmood..

Captain of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Imad Wasim is going to lead the Karachi Kings as captain. He is an excellent batsman, Pakistan’s under-19 Young cricketer.

Platinum Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Muhammad Amir (Bowler)

Babar Azam (Batsman)

Diamond Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Imad Wasim (all-rounder)

Gold Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Sharjeel Khan (Batsman)

Amir Yamin (Batsman)

Chadwick Walton (Right-hand Batsman)

Silver Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Waqas Maqsood

Zeeshan Malik (Right-handed Batsman)

Danish Aziz (Left-handed Batsman)

Mohammad Ilyas (Right-Arm Medium-fast Bowler)

Emerging Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Arshad Iqbal

Qasim Akram

Supplementary Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Noor Ahmad

Batsman of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the batsmen for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Babar Azam

Martin Guptill

Mohammad Haris

Najibullah Zadran

Sharjeel Khan

Zeeshan Malik

Chadwick Walton

Bowlers of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the bowlers for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Abbas Afridi

Arshad Iqbal

Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Ilyas

Noor Ahmad

Waqas Maqsood

All Rounders of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the all-rounders for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Aamer Yamin

Danish Aziz

Imad Wasim (C)

Qasim Akram

Thisara Perera

Quetta Gladiators Squad Today in PSL 2021

Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6 has 19 squad members, including 5 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Quetta Gladiators squad.

Local Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following are the local players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6.

Saim Ayub

Usman Khan

Abdul Nasir

Mohammad Nawaz

Azam Khan

Sarfaraz Ahmed

Anwar Ali

Arish Ali Khan

Hassan Khan

Khurram Shahzad

Muhammad Hasnain

Usman Khan Shinwari

Zahid Mahmood

Zahir Khan

Foreign Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following are the foreign players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6.

Cameron Delport (South Africa)

Faf du Plessis (South Africa)

Jake Weatherald (Australia)

Jack Wildermuth (Australia)

Andre Russell (Jamaica)

Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6.

Coach of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Head Coach of Quetta Gladiators in PSL season 6 is Moin Khan, a well-known cricketer of the history.

.

Captain of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Sarfaraz Ahmed is the Captain of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6, a professional cricket player, wicket keeper and batsman.

Platinum Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Sarfaraz Ahmed

Diamond Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Muhammad Hasnain

Muhammad Nawaz

Gold Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Muhammad Azam

Usman Khan Shinwari

Silver Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Anwar Ali

Zahid Mahmood

Emerging Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Saim Ayub

Arish Ali Khan

Supplementary Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Usman Khan

Batsman of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the batsmen for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Cameron Delport

Faf du Plessis

Jake Weatherald

Saim Ayub

Usman Khan

Azam Khan

Sarfaraz Ahmed

Bowlers of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the bowlers for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Zahir Khan

Zahid Mahmood

Usman Khan Shinwari

Muhammad Hasnain

Khurram Shahzad

Hassan Khan

Arish Ali Khan

Anwar Ali

All Rounder of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the all-rounders for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Abdul Nasir

Andre Russel

Jack Wildermuth

Mohammad Nawaz

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Pakistan

People are anxious to know how to watch PSL LIVE 2021 and how to watch PSL LIVE streaming, so here we go. You can watch PSL live stream 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Pakistan at PTV Sports, the official broadcaster of PSL; you can watch it live at ptv.com.pk. Also, Geo Super tv Channel is broadcasting PSL in Pakistan. Also, PSL LIVE match watch online at Cricketgateway Website and App.

You can watch LIVE PSL 2021 match Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka at Sony sports Network. People of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can also watch online PSL live stream at Sony Six and SonyLiv app & website. Similarly, fans from India will watch it at Sony Picture Network India on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in UAE

Watch PSL match LIVE online today Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators in UAE at eLife TV (Channel No. 775).

You can watch LIVE PSL match streaming 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland at Sky Sports. People from New Zealand can watch it on Sky Sports NZ while people from UK / Ireland can watch it on Sky Sports Cricket.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in the USA and Canada

PSL watch LIVE 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in the USA and Canada at Willow TV.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean

You can watch PSL LIVE match 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean at Flow TV.

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya at Supersport.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in North Africa

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in North Africa at Yupp TV.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Australia

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Australia at beIN Sports network and Tapmad TV.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Afghanistan

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Afghanistan at Moby.

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives at Astro SuperSport, Sony Sports Network.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Qatar

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Qatar at Vodafone Sports.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Brunei

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Brunei at Astro SuperSport.