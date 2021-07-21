TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Members of the Russian Olympic team do not have TVs and fridges in their rooms at the Olympic village in Tokyo because no official request was made for their installation, Japanese newspaper Nikkan Sports reported on Wednesday, citing organizers of the games.

Earlier in the week, Russian sportsmen complained about uncomfortable living conditions in the Olympic village, including the absence of TVs and fridges in rooms as well as the small number of restrooms.

Tokyo Games organizing committee chief Seiko Hashimoto said, as cited by the newspaper, that the committee would undertake all necessary measures to resolve the issue and would discuss it with the Russian side.

Toshiro Muto, the committee chief executive, said that it was the first time he had heard about this issue, noting that the committee provided whatever was necessary.

The Tokyo Olympic Games will start on July 23. Around 19,000 athletes will take part in the competitions, which will include 33 sports disciplines, the biggest number in the history of the games.