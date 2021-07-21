UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Games Organizers Explain Absence Of TVs, Fridges In Russian Team's Rooms - Reports

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 03:50 PM

Tokyo Games Organizers Explain Absence of TVs, Fridges in Russian Team's Rooms - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Members of the Russian Olympic team do not have TVs and fridges in their rooms at the Olympic village in Tokyo because no official request was made for their installation, Japanese newspaper Nikkan Sports reported on Wednesday, citing organizers of the games.

Earlier in the week, Russian sportsmen complained about uncomfortable living conditions in the Olympic village, including the absence of TVs and fridges in rooms as well as the small number of restrooms.

Tokyo Games organizing committee chief Seiko Hashimoto said, as cited by the newspaper, that the committee would undertake all necessary measures to resolve the issue and would discuss it with the Russian side.

Toshiro Muto, the committee chief executive, said that it was the first time he had heard about this issue, noting that the committee provided whatever was necessary.

The Tokyo Olympic Games will start on July 23. Around 19,000 athletes will take part in the competitions, which will include 33 sports disciplines, the biggest number in the history of the games.

Related Topics

Sports Russia Tokyo July Olympics All

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 reco ..

40 minutes ago

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

1 hour ago

India reports 42,015 new COVID-19 cases, 3,998 dea ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Comoro ..

3 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 July 2021

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.