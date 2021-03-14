UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ton-up Williams, Tiripano Frustrate Afghanistan Victory Bid

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 12:33 AM

Ton-up Williams, Tiripano frustrate Afghanistan victory bid

Skipper Sean Williams scored a pugnacious hundred and allrounder Donald Tiripano hit a maiden half century to delay Afghanistan's victory on the fourth day of the second Test in Abu Dhabi on Saturday

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Skipper Sean Williams scored a pugnacious hundred and allrounder Donald Tiripano hit a maiden half century to delay Afghanistan's victory on the fourth day of the second Test in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Williams was 106 not out for his fourth Test hundred -- third as captain and third in successive Tests -- and Tiripano was on an unbeaten 63 as Zimbabwe closed the day on 266-7 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

This puts Zimbabwe just eight runs ahead with three wickets including the fighting duo of Williams and Tiripano to save their 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Zimbabwe won the first Test by ten wickets, also in Abu Dhabi.

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan had put Afghanistan in sight of a series-levelling win with 5-105 -- his fourth five wicket haul in five Tests -- but Williams and Tiripano stood firm.

The duo nullified Rashid and other bowlers after Zimbabwe were staring at defeat on 170-7 at tea, needing 118 to avoid an innings defeat.

But Williams and Tiripano ensured Zimbabwe did not lose a wicket in the final session as they added 124 runs for the unbroken eighth wicket stand.

Williams cut Rashid for his ninth boundary to reach his century and also helped overcome the innings defeat. He has so far batted for 190 balls and hit nine boundaries and a six.

Tiripano, who survived some anxious moments against Rashid, improved on his previous best of 49 not out against New Zealand at Harare in 2016. He has so far hit 11 boundaries off 164 balls.

Resuming on 24 without loss Zimbabwe lost both openers Prince Masvaure (15) and Kevin Kasuza (30) before lunch and five more wickets in the second session.

After paceman Sayed Shirzad removed talented batsman Wesley Madhevere for his third duck in two Tests -- a pair in this Test -- Rashid came into his own.

Rashid removed Sikandar Raza (22), Ryan Burl (nought) and Regis Chakabva (nought) in the space of just two runs and off his eight balls to leave Zimbabwe tottering at 142-7.

But Williams, who also hit a hundred against Sri Lanka at Harare in January last year and in the first Test against Afghanistan here, took the game to last day.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Century Sri Lanka Abu Dhabi Rashid Lead Harare Zimbabwe Sikandar Raza Rashid Khan Sayed Shirzad January 2016 Best New Zealand

Recent Stories

Russia to Vaccinate Up to 70% of Population Agains ..

37 seconds ago

Kazakh President Orders for Investigation Into Alm ..

39 seconds ago

Japan to Cull 77,000 Chickens Over New Bird Flu Ou ..

12 minutes ago

Construction of Deer Safari to help to promote tou ..

12 minutes ago

Arab League Slams Opening of Czech Embassy Office ..

12 minutes ago

Rapid outbreak of COVID-19 in IIOJK continues as p ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.