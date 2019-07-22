Top priority to hold PHL: Asif Bajwa

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary Asif Bajwa on Monday said his top priority was to hold the Pakistan Hockey League (PHL) which had been in the lineup for the past two to three years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary Asif Bajwa on Monday said his top priority was to hold the Pakistan Hockey League (PHL) which had been in the lineup for the past two to three years.

Talking to APP, Bajwa said PHF's congress meeting is scheduled for Tuesday in which he has to get a vote of confidence from the members.

The meeting would also finalize the Names of national hockey team's selection committee members, he said.

Once he got the vote of confidence, he said he would do all-out efforts for the promotion of the game saying his top priority was to hold PHL. "When Pakistan Super League (PSL) can attract talent and revive the game than why not PHL," he said and added the hockey league would be a great success.

To a question regarding PHF was fined after the team was unable to participate in the FIH Pro League, Bajwa said the first installment of the fine would be paid to the International Hockey Federation (FIH) before the given date which is August 19.

Pakistan's fine for not competing in the FIH Pro-League was reduced to 25 percent of the total amount.

PHF has to pay three installments to FIH in August, September and November, he said.

To a question, he said they had obligations not to disclose the amount of the installments but hopefully the first installment would be paid before deadline.