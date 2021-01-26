UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top-ranked Tai Handed Tough Draw For Badminton Showpiece

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 02:52 PM

Top-ranked Tai handed tough draw for badminton showpiece

Badminton's world number one Tai Tzu-ying was handed a tough draw at Thailand's World Tour Finals Tuesday as she was bracketed with home favourite Ratchanok Intanon and Indian star PV Sindhu

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Badminton's world number one Tai Tzu-ying was handed a tough draw at Thailand's World Tour Finals Tuesday as she was bracketed with home favourite Ratchanok Intanon and Indian star PV Sindhu.

Tai, former world champion Ratchanok and Olympic silver-medallist Sindhu were grouped together with Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong for the round-robin stage of the biosecure tournament in Bangkok.

The delayed 2020 season finale, starting Wednesday, is the third behind-closed-doors event in three weeks in the Thai capital as badminton resumes after months of near-inactivity owing to the coronavirus.

Spanish top seed Carolina Marin, seeking a hat-trick of wins in Bangkok, will face South Korean teen sensation An Se-young, Canada's Michelle Li and Russia's Evgeniya Kosetskaya in Group A.

In the men's singles, Denmark's Viktor Axelsen -- who is also unbeaten over the past fortnight -- faces Taiwan's world number two Chou Tien-chen, Indonesia's Anthony Ginting and Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia.

Men's champion Kento Momota tested positive just before the Thai tournaments began, forcing him to withdraw along with the entire Japanese team.

China's team, including women's title-holder Chen Yufei, were unable to travel because of the country's strict coronavirus rules.

Despite the biosecurity arrangements, four people inside the Bangkok "bubble" have tested positive for the coronavirus, including two players who were forced to withdraw.

Related Topics

India World Thailand Russia Canada Badminton Bangkok Indonesia North Korea Malaysia Denmark Women 2020 Olympics Event Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

With commitment, solidarity and embracing science, ..

10 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Indian President on Repub ..

10 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Australia&#039;s Governor ..

10 minutes ago

Ukrainian Parliament Authorizes Foreign Military E ..

6 seconds ago

Road accident kills 2, wounds 27 in W.Afghanistan

7 seconds ago

AstraZeneca rejects 'incorrect' reports on Covid j ..

8 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.