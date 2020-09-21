Top spots for Bouazzaoui and Gogitidze in 10K at City Centre Mirdif Running Race

Abdelali Bouazzaoui of Morocco and Georgia’s Diana Gogitidze have bagged the top honours in the 10km category of the City Centre Mirdif Running Race at the weekend

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st September, 2020) Abdelali Bouazzaoui of Morocco and Georgia’s Diana Gogitidze have bagged the top honours in the 10km category of the City Centre Mirdif Running Race at the weekend.

Organised under the auspices of Dubai Sports Council, Friday’s Run was part of the Indoor Run Series, which has been growing in popularity among Dubai’s running enthusiasts. Being held at City Centre Mirdif for the first time, the Run saw a lively turnout across all three distances – 10km, 5km and 2km run for families.

Bouazzaoui, a regular on the circuit, topped the charts in the 10km for men with a time of 29 minutes and 55 seconds. The UAE’s Saleh al Hammadi came in second, three minutes and 52 seconds behind with a time of 33:47, while Uganda’s Ali Matovu took the bronze with a time of 38:14.

In the women’s 10km, Gogitidze – another regular on the UAE’s running and challenge circuit – took the top with a time of 49:18, while Mayla Espinocilla of the Philippines was second in 55:49, and Russia’s Svetlana Aleksandrova finished third with a time of 57:42.

The men’s 5km was also won by a Moroccan, with Bouazzaoui’s compatriot Adil El Hanyfy (15:26) finishing a minute and 57 seconds ahead of Jordan’s Sameh Al Zghoul (17:23).

Romania’s Simona Gabriela Stanciu took the women’s 5km crown with a time of 22:48, finishing ahead of Great Britain’s Tia Watson (23:59).

RESULTS

Men’s 10km: 1-Abdelali Bouazzaoui (Morocco) 29:55; 2-Saleh Al Hammadi (UAE) 33:47; 3-Ali Matovu (Uganda) 38:14; 4-Yaqoob Al Asmawi (UAE) 38:15; 5-Mikki Davies (Great Britain) 40:45.

Women’s 10km: 1-Diana Gogitidze (Georgia) 49:18; 2-Mayla Espinocilla (Philippines) 55:49; 3-Svetlana Aleksandrova (Russia) 57:42; 4-Saskia Evraert (Germany) 58:44; 5-Shiela Rapirap (Philippines) 01:02:05.

Men’s 5km: 1-Adil El Hanyfy (Morocco) 15:26; 2-Sameh Al Zghoul (Jordan) 17:23; 3-Djamel Mahboubi (France) 18:10; 4-Ahmed Al Marri (UAE) 18:31; 5-Omer Ahli (UAE) 18:50.

Women’s 5km: 1-Simona Gabriela Stanciu (Romania) 22:48; 2-Tia Watson (Great Britain) 23:59; 3-Diana Zakharchenko (Ukraine) 24:22; 4-Delphine Watson (Great Britain) 25:14; 5-Elena Radomir (Romania) 25:41.

Boys’ 2km (Under-15): 1-Brendon Schonfeldt (South Africa) 8:49; 2-Otaiba Ameir (Tanzania) 11:33; 3-Damien Schonfeldt (South Africa) 11:51; 4-Lex Andrei Lumanlan (Philippines) 11:52; 5-Ahmad Al Abbar (UAE) 12:29.

Girls’ 2km (Under-15): 1-Amira Ameir (Tanzania) 8:54; 2-Aliyaa Ameir (Tanzania) 09:42; 3-Janel Oelofsen (South Africa) 10:43; 4-Georgia Kirk (Italy) 10:43; 5-Ella-Rose Korte (Great Britain) 11:12.

Men’s 2km (Aged 15 and above): 1-Shakir Swaleh (Kenya) 12:53; 2-Ali Al Hamadi (UAE) 13:30; 2-Fahad Al Mansoori (UAE) 13:30; 4-Talal Hussain (UAE) 15:15.

Women’s 2km (Aged 15 and above): 1-Cherise Schonfeldt (South Africa) 12:23; 2-Asma Al Janahi (UAE) 12:32; 3-Sally Makale (UAE) 13:20; 4-Eman Al Ameeri (UAE) 15:21; 5-Dana Al Janahi (UAE) 15:53.