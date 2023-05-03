Torch of 34th National Games reaching Peshawar on May 7: Aqil Shah

The Torch of the 34th National Games is reaching Peshawar on May 7 and will be received at the Bacha International Airport after letting it at the Mazar-e-Quaid, Karachi

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The Torch of the 34th National Games is reaching Peshawar on May 7 and will be received at the Bacha International Airport after letting it at the Mazar-e-Quaid, Karachi.

This was stated by the Senior Vice President of the Pakistan Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah while addressing a media briefing here at Green Peshawar on Thursday.

He said soon after receiving the Torch, it would be taken to Governor House Peshawar where Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali would grace the occasion as chief guest.

A colourful ceremony would also be arranged there and after the Governor House Peshawar, the Torch through a Tanga Rally would be taken to the Interior City's historical places including Sethi House, Gor Ghatri, Peshawar Museum, historical Fort Bala Hisar, and Qayyum sports Complex.

After an overnight stay, the Torch would go to old Attock Bridge "Kharabad" where it would be handed over to the officials of the Pakistan Olympic Association.

Syed Aqil Shah said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's 372-member team will participate in the National Games starting from May 12 in Quetta, for which the preparations are being completed. The Games Torch will reach Peshawar on May 7.

Syed Aqil Shah, President KP Olympic Association said that the number of male athletes will be 252, the number of female athletes will be 120, while male officials will be 51 and female officials will be 17.

He said 10 more officials will go with the squad, DG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports board Khalid Khan will be the Chef de Mission of the contingent, while Ilyas Afridi and Miss Safina Babar have been appointed as Deputy Chef of Mission. He will leave for Quetta on May 11.

This time, the National Games are being held in two stages. In the first stage, there will be team events, while in the second stage, individual competitions will be held. Syed Aqil Shah said that the formal opening ceremony of these games will be held on May 22.

In the first phase, hockey, football, handball, boxing, baseball, kabaddi, volleyball, badminton, rugby, tug-of-war and gymnastics. The games torch will be received at Peshawar Airport on the evening of May 7 and it will be brought to Peshawar Sports Complex by international athletes. Sports Complex and from there the Torch will be carried to historical places in Peshawar city with the aim of creating awareness among the people about the Games started by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in different places of Peshawar.

The torch will pass through Governor House and finally Peshawar Sports Complex. On May 9, the torch will be handed over to the Punjab Olympic Association at Khairabad Bridge, he said. "We are hoping that our players will perform well in these Games," he concluded.