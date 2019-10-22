Trials for selection of Punjab basketball team

Punjab basketball association will hold trials here on October 24 for the selection of its men and women teams to take part in next month's National Games being held in Peshawar

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab basketball association will hold trials here on October 24 for the selection of its men and women teams to take part in next month's National Games being held in Peshawar

The trials are being organized under the direction of Punjab Olympic Association and sports board Punjab, said Khalid Bashir President, PBBA on Tuesday.

He said trials for men team would be held at SBP gymnasium hall while women teams trials would take place at Lahore College women University.

"We will be fielding strong teams to put up fine performance to win medals during the Games", he said.