Tuch Sees Vegas Through, Hart Shutout Puts Flyers On Top

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 11:40 AM

Tuch sees Vegas through, Hart shutout puts Flyers on top

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Alex Tuch scored the winner as the Vegas Golden Knights became the first team to advance through the first round of the NHL playoffs with a 4-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Vegas fell behind 2-0 for the second consecutive game but rallied to beat Chicago Tuesday night in Toronto and win the series four games to one.

"We stuck to our game plan," said Tuch. "I thought we were playing well. We just needed a couple of lucky bounces.

"We knew our goaltender was playing well and would come up with some big saves." Max Pacioretty, Mark Stone and Alec Martinez also scored and former Blackhawk goaltender Robin Lehner made 23 saves for top-seeded Vegas.

Jonathan Toews, Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane scored for the eighth-seeded Chicago.

Goaltender Corey Crawford made 35 saves.

Tuch drove to the net with Chicago defenceman Adam Boqvist trying to cut him off, but Tuch managed to force the puck past Crawford to give Vegas its first lead 4-3 early in the third.

"I just tried to get a shot on net, maybe go for a rebound. I don't know what it hit," said Tuch.

Philadelphia's Carter Hart delivered his second-consecutive shutout, making 29 saves as the Flyers beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-0 in game four of their series.

Last Friday, Hart allowed four goals on 26 shots before being pulled halfway through a 5-0 loss in game two.

But the former WHL Everett Silvertip has been solid since, earning his first career playoff shutout in a 1-0 win in game three on Sunday.

