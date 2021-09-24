Tuchel says Chelsea without Mount for Man City 'six-pointer'

Thomas Tuchel has revealed Chelsea will be without England star Mason Mount for the Premier League leaders' "six-pointer" against champions Manchester City on Saturday

London, Sept 24 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Thomas Tuchel has revealed Chelsea will be without England star Mason Mount for the Premier League leaders' "six-pointer" against champions Manchester City on Saturday.

Mount, 22, suffered an unspecified injury in Chelsea's League Cup tie against Aston Villa on Wednesday, which the Blues won on penalties.

The absence of the midfielder is a significant blow to Chelsea's hopes of a fourth successive win against Pep Guardiola's side.

"For Mason Mount it is too soon. He has a minor injury from the Aston Villa game. He made a big step, huge progress, but it is not enough to be ready for tomorrow," Tuchel said on Friday.

"It's possible he could have played if the game was one day later.

It's a disappointment for him and for us. Because he's a player we count on." There was some good news for Blues boss Tuchel on the injury front as Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is fit to return after a hip problem flared up against Zenit Saint Petersburg last week.

"Mendy is available and will start," Tuchel said of his first-choice 'keeper, who has missed Chelsea's previous two games.

Chelsea's impressive start to the season features a five-game unbeaten run in the league, including away wins at Tottenham and Arsenal, as well as a draw at title rivals Liverpool.

But it is City, crowned champions three times in the past four seasons, who pose the acid test of Chelsea's bid to win the title for the first time since 2017.