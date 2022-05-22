Two ongoing TDCP projects to promote tourism in South Punjab

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :The work on two projects worth Rs 138 million was in progress under Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) for promotion of tourism in South Punjab.

Deputy Manager of TDCP Multan and DG Khan, Sheikh Ijaz, while talking to APP here on Sunday said that TDCP desert safari office was being constructed at Chaubara tehsil Layyah consisted on two acres land at a cost of Rs 20 million. He stated that boundary wall, gate, camping pad would be build there for installing camps like Dubai desert safari.

He said the construction work on the project would be completed by mid of August this year.

Likewise, eco-tourism and culture project has also been started at Taunsa Barrage with a cost of Rs 118 million at 120 kanals land.

Ijaz said that gazebo, restaurant, boat parking area, Indus blind dolphin point and a lake would also be developed there for tourists.

He said that TDCP was taking all possible steps to facilitate the tourists, adding, more recreational sites would be developed to attract the tourists in South Punjab.