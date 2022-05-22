UrduPoint.com

Two Ongoing TDCP Projects To Promote Tourism In South Punjab

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 22, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Two ongoing TDCP projects to promote tourism in South Punjab

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :The work on two projects worth Rs 138 million was in progress under Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) for promotion of tourism in South Punjab.

Deputy Manager of TDCP Multan and DG Khan, Sheikh Ijaz, while talking to APP here on Sunday said that TDCP desert safari office was being constructed at Chaubara tehsil Layyah consisted on two acres land at a cost of Rs 20 million. He stated that boundary wall, gate, camping pad would be build there for installing camps like Dubai desert safari.

He said the construction work on the project would be completed by mid of August this year.

Likewise, eco-tourism and culture project has also been started at Taunsa Barrage with a cost of Rs 118 million at 120 kanals land.

Ijaz said that gazebo, restaurant, boat parking area, Indus blind dolphin point and a lake would also be developed there for tourists.

He said that TDCP was taking all possible steps to facilitate the tourists, adding, more recreational sites would be developed to attract the tourists in South Punjab.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Dubai Progress August Sunday All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Pro ..

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Property Event in Doha, Qatar

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

8 hours ago
 Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergenc ..

Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergency services

17 hours ago
 Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for ..

Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for weak performance: Auon Chaudhr ..

17 hours ago
 Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory languag ..

Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory language against Maryam

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.